With Republic Day, January 26, falling on Monday, the long weekend is here, and many Hyderabadis are already in travel mode, searching for refreshing destinations to unwind from busy city life. While popular hill stations often get crowded, some travellers prefer discovering lesser-known gems that offer peace, beauty and unique experiences.

If you are looking for a place that combines royal charm, nature and plenty of photo moments, A R Thanga Kottai in Yelagiri is a destination worth adding to your travel list.

About A R Thanga Kottai

Located in the quiet hills of Tamil Nadu, this heritage-style resort and tourist attraction feels straight out of a fairytale palace. The first thing that catches your eye is the palace-like architecture. Grand arches, artistic sculptures, themed gardens and decorative fountains give the entire property a royal vibe.

Every corner seems designed for photography lovers from artificial waterfalls to colourful landscaped zones. Families, couples and even solo travellers find plenty of picture-perfect spots to capture memories.

The resort is also popular with day visitors, making it ideal for a quick holiday without an overnight stay. It is open from around 9 AM to 6 PM, and entry tickets cost approximately Rs.350 for adults and Rs.200 for children. Inside, visitors can enjoy outdoor walking paths, kids’ play areas and even water pedal boats, making it a fun-filled day trip for families.

For those who want to extend their stay, the resort offers around 105 rooms across different categories. Prices start roughly from Rs.4,500 per night. For travellers seeking a royal experience, Palace and Suite rooms offer larger spaces, elegant decor and some with pool views, ranging from Rs.12,000 to Rs.25,000 and above.

How to reach from Hyderabad

By Train: Take a train from Hyderabad to Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu. From there, Yelagiri is about a 30-40 minute taxi ride.

By Flight: Fly from Hyderabad to Chennai Airport, then drive around 4-5 hours to reach Yelagiri.

By Road: For road trip lovers, Yelagiri is roughly a 10-11 hour drive from Hyderabad, offering scenic countryside views along the way.

With cool hill weather, royal-style architecture and plenty of activities, A R Thanga Kottai offers Hyderabad travellers a perfect blend of relaxation, photography and family fun. It’s not just a resort, it’s an experience that feels like stepping into a royal dream, without travelling too far from home.