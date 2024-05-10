Every inch of PoK belongs to India, no force can snatch it: Amit Shah

Khunti: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress for “raising question mark” on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asserted that every inch of it belonged to India and no force can snatch it.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDIA alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDIA alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it,” Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Khunti.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, “I do not know what has happened to the Congress. A resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament that PoK is part of India. You (Congress) are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. BJP’s stand is clear that every inch of PoK belongs to India and it will remain with India.”

Urging people to vote for the BJP, Shah said the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand was neck-deep in corruption.

“JMM-led alliance indulged in Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam Rs 40-crore liquor scam. We will not allow JMM-led alliance to digest poor people’s money,” he said.

He accused JMM and Congress of doing “vote-bank politics”.

“Congress created obstacles in building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years whereas PM Modi constructed the temple in 5 years…Rahul Baba did not come to Ram Mandir consecration as he was afraid of his ‘vote bank’,” he said.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why the Congress failed to make any tribal President during its rule”, he said.