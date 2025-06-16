Hyderabad’s vibrant music scene is set to witness another high-voltage performance, as Bollywood’s beloved singer and Punjabi pop icon Mika Singh gears up to take the stage this weekend. With the city playing host to a stream of global artists lately, the excitement among Hindi music lovers continues to soar and this time, it’s Mika paaji’s turn to bring the house down!

Here are all details about the singe’s upcoming show in Hyderabad.

Date: June 21, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Venue: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Tickets: Starting at Rs 1,000 and going up to Rs 50,000 (available on BookMyShow)

Known for his powerful voice, larger-than-life stage presence, and chart-topping party anthems, Mika Singh has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry. With hits like Subah Hone Na De, Mauja Hi Mauja, Party Toh Banti Hai, and Aankh Marey, his live performances are nothing short of a musical carnival.

Fans can expect a night packed with energy as Mika belts out his biggest hits, including crowd favorites like Bas Ek King (Singh Is Kinng), Dhanno (Housefull), Dhinka Chika (Ready), and Chinta Ta Chita (Rowdy Rathore). Given his massive fan base, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so grab yours before they’re gone!