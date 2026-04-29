EVM staff caught watching leaked film ‘Jana Nayagan’, arrested

The film, starring Vijay, has been at the centre of a major piracy row following its illegal release online

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th April 2026 11:46 am IST
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay (Image Source: X)

Chennai: A 31-year-old contract employee has been arrested for allegedly watching a leaked version of the Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan’ while on duty at an EVM counting centre located at Anna University here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as T Yuvaraj of Thiruvarur district, was employed by a private firm to manage CCTV surveillance at the high-security facility. The centre houses Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for five Assembly constituencies, including Mylapore and T Nagar.

According to police sources, the matter came to light after Yuvaraj posted a photograph on social media showing himself watching the pirated film on a laptop inside the control room. He had also reportedly shared a picture of his official Election Commission identity card.

Subhan Bakery

Acting on a complaint from a Greater Chennai Corporation official, the cybercrime wing traced the post and secured the accused. Preliminary investigations revealed that Yuvaraj had downloaded the leaked content while on night duty on April 23.

The film, starring Vijay, has been at the centre of a major piracy row following its illegal release online. The arrest follows a series of actions by the Tamil Nadu police against individuals involved in circulating the leaked footage.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th April 2026 11:46 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button