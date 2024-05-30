Excise case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal’s regular bail plea

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th May 2024 2:44 pm IST
Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to the ED on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal’s plea by Saturday.

The judge also sought the ED’s response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.

MS Education Academy

Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, in the case till June 1.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th May 2024 2:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button