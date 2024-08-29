Experience KK’s timeless music Live in Hyderabad: Date, venue, tickets

Hyderabad: This September, Hyderabad is set to celebrate the birthday month of one of India’s most beloved singers, the late Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK. A special event is planned to honor his incredible contribution to music.

Amongst the many talented artists in the industry today, KK’s contribution to the Bollywood industry remains unparalleled. His magical voice captured the true essence of love and emotions, giving us some ever-green songs like Aankhon Mein Teri, Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Labon Ko, Abhi Abhi, and Beete Lamhein, among others.

On September 1st, Hard Rock Cafe in Hitech City will host “KK Forever Live: The Celebratory Tour,” a tribute concert that promises to be a memorable evening for all KK fans. The Original Tribute Band, which includes KK’s original band members, will perform his most famous songs, bringing his timeless music back to life.

Ticket prices start at Rs. 649 onwards.

This event is part of a nationwide tour, and Hyderabadis will have the chance to experience the magic of KK’s music once again. Popular singers like Salim Merchant and Lucky Ali are encouraging everyone to attend and make this tribute a grand success.

KK, who passed away at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata, left a lasting impact on the Hindi music industry. His songs about love, friendship, and heartbreak from the late 1990s and 2000s remain popular even today.

As we gather to celebrate KK’s legacy in Hyderabad, let’s remember the joy his music brought to our lives. Do celebrate KK’s magical tribute at Hard Rock Cafe on September 1st at 9 PM to honor the legend and relive the magic of his songs.