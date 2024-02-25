Explosive device found in RSS office in MP’s Bhind

RSS office was empty as the 'pracharaks' and 'vistaraks' had gone to Indore to attend a meeting.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th February 2024 1:33 pm IST
RSS planning to increase `shakhas' in Vidarbha to 3,000 from 1,800
RSS logo.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday said they recovered an explosive device at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bhind district, which was later defused.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The device was found on Saturday night when an office attendant, Ram Mohan, noticed it. The RSS office is located in a residential colony, Hanuman Bajaria in the district.

Local police were alerted immediately and subsequently, Bhind SP Ashit Yadav along with other police personnel reached the spot around midnight. A bomb disposal squad also reached the spot from the neighbouring district Morena, and the device was disposed of.

MS Education Academy

“A pin bomb was found at the place where the Dhwaja (flag) was installed in the premises of the Sangh office, which was seized,” a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The RSS office was empty as the ‘pracharaks’ and ‘vistaraks’ had gone to Indore to attend a meeting, said the officials.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th February 2024 1:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button