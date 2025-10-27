Hyderabad: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after his recent remarks about Balochistan during an event in Saudi Arabia. A viral social media post now claims that Pakistan has declared him a “terrorist” and added his name to its terror watchlist. But is it true? Let’s find out.

The Viral Claim

Multiple media platforms and social media users have circulated a document allegedly issued by the “Government of Balochistan” on October 16, 2025. It states that Salman Khan is being added to Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act’s Fourth Schedule as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” The claim quickly went viral, with even some news outlets reporting that Pakistan had officially blacklisted the actor.

Fact Check

The viral notification appears to be fake. It contains several inconsistencies, the document is dated October 16, while the alleged recommendation was made on October 7. However, Salman Khan made the Balochistan remark only during the Joy Forum 2025 event held in Riyadh on October 16 and 17. Simply put, the document refers to something that had not even happened yet.

No Pakistani media outlet or official government source has confirmed such a move. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also denied the reports, calling them “false and unverified.” Additionally, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) website does not list Salman Khan’s name under any terror watchlist.

What Salman Khan Actually Said

At the event, Salman Khan said, “If you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… everyone is working here.”

The claim that Pakistan has declared Salman Khan a terrorist is false. The viral notification is a forgery, and no credible source supports it.