Faiz-e-Aam: Where kindness is a way of life

Hyderabad: Forty years is not a long period in the life of an organisation. Nonetheless, it is an occasion to take stock and do course corrections, if necessary. For Faiz-e-Aam Trust (FAT) it is time to rededicate itself and reaffirm its resolve to the cause of helping the helpless. It is also time to get nostalgic and feel proud for living up to people’s expectations.

On Monday when FAT celebrated its 40 years of service, it moved away from the beaten track of presenting a report of its activities. On the contrary, it lets its work and beneficiaries speak out. A documentary presented on the occasion said it all. Mohammed Yousuf, a polio-affected man, who was helped in his teens by Faiz, spoke from his plush home in the US to express gratitude for the help rendered when none came forward to support him. Well-settled in America, he is now doing his bit to pay back to society. Physically challenged persons, especially, have a messiah in the Equally Able Foundation set up by him. In a video message, Yousuf thanked Faiz and the Siasat Daily for the timely help rendered.

Syed Hasan, a lean boy in the audience and his burqa-clad sister, Saba Begum, were the cynosure of all eyes as they stood up to acknowledge the silent admiration of the audience at the Salar Jung Museum auditorium. The duo, children of a poor mother, have now become doctors thanks to the financial support extended by Faiz. Another shining example was Syeda Salva Fatima, the only Muslim commercial pilot from Hyderabad. She also benefitted hugely from the Siasat Daily and Faiz in her struggling period. There were numerous other boys and girls who made it big in life with support from FAT.

The auditorium was packed by scores of beneficiaries, their families, well-wishers and donors. They all applauded and gave a standing ovation to Iftekhar Husain, Secretary, FAT, Hyderabad. His niece, Farukh Parveen Jamal, who looks after the FAT operations in Aurangabad, was also present. The Siasat Editor, Zahid Ali Khan, Managing Editor, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and News Editor, Amer Ali Khan, graced the occasion.

Iftekhar Husain of Faiz-e-Aam speaking to the media

Faiz-e-Aam is different from other organisations in that it doesn’t merely adopt a deserving child but tries to uplift the entire family as a unit. “Unless there is a right atmosphere in the house even a bright child will not go far,” said Husain and recounted several cases where taking care of the family needs helped studies of children. “We first need to change the mindset of people,” he said.

Stating that education is the key to the overall progress of the community, he said the future agenda of FAT includes spreading its activities across the country through regular funding. Further, it is proposed to engage retired professionals and create a platform for them to share their experiences and to inspire enriched candidates to uplift their community. Holding more health awareness camps is another point on the agenda.

Audience at the Faiz-e-Aam programme

Dr. Samiullah Khan gave a brief account of FAT’s activities and said transparency and dedication were its key features. Before adopting a student, the organisation interviewed the entire family to assess its requirements. This helped in the overall development of the family unit. Short-term courses, like nursing, offered by FAT are proving effective in transforming lives. Girls who do not have the inclination to pursue studies are getting benefitted. In a few months after training, they are able to earn and support their families.

The best place for the community to offer its zakat and alms is FAT as the charity here is put to the right use. Surely, no one has ever become poor by giving.