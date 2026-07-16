Family of Hyderabad man stabbed in US appeals to MEA for help

Hyderabad: The family of Syed Sohailuddin, a Hyderabad native who was allegedly stabbed in the US over his religion, on Thursday, July 16, appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for emergency visas to travel to America.

Asma Firdouse, sister-in-law of Sohailuddin, said they learnt about the attack late on Tuesday, July 14, and intially believed it was minor.

However, panic grew after seeing videos of the incident online, which revealed the severity of his injuries.

A Utah man told police he repeatedly stabbed a Muslim man because of the man’s faith and intended to kill him, according to court records filed Monday.



The Muslim man survived the attack Monday afternoon at a mall southeast of Salt Lake City. But he’s expected to face a long… pic.twitter.com/c8RBSFvqDC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 16, 2026

Also Read Hyderabadi Muslim man stabbed 15 times in US hate attack

Sohailuddin’s wife upon hearing news of attack

Speaking on the family’s critical situation, Asma said her sister, Amreen Firdouse (Sohailuddin’s wife), fainted when she heard the news of the attack.

“Amreen’s blood pressure is dropping and her health is a cause of concern,” she said.

Sohailuddin and Amreen have a son aged 5 and a daughter aged 3.

Amreen is alone in the US, trying to take care of her children while visiting the hospital, Asma said.

Asma and her brother have sought urgent government intervention to secure emergency visas to fly to the US and be of assistance to the victim’s immediate family.

Syed Sohailuddin in a hospital in Utah.

MBT urges MEA to intervene

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan met Asma Firdouse at her residence in Musheerabad here and posted a video of his conversation with her on X.

He appealed to the External Affairs Minister to provide emergency visas to the family members so that they can travel to the US at the earliest.

.@DrSJaishankar Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs, Govt of India,



I request your urgent intervention in the case of Hyderabad resident Syed Sohail Uddin, an employee at Valley Fair Mall, West Valley City, Utah, USA, who was brutally stabbed multiple times in an alleged… pic.twitter.com/VdPAL7qjn0 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 15, 2026

Sohailuddin, a native of Tolichowki here, has been employed in Utah in America for the last two years.

Sohailuddin was allegedly stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah because of his religion, media reports said.

Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.