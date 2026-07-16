Family of Hyderabad man stabbed in US appeals to MEA for help

Syed Sohailuddin's wife fainted when she heard the news of the attack. 

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published: |   Updated:
Two individuals, a woman wearing a hijab and face mask, and a man sitting outdoors, in Hyderabad.
Asma Firdouse, the sister-in-law of Syed Sohailuddin (right) who was stabbed in the US over his religion, has appealed to the MEA to help with US visa.

Hyderabad: The family of Syed Sohailuddin, a Hyderabad native who was allegedly stabbed in the US over his religion, on Thursday, July 16, appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for emergency visas to travel to America.

Asma Firdouse, sister-in-law of Sohailuddin, said they learnt about the attack late on Tuesday, July 14, and intially believed it was minor.

However, panic grew after seeing videos of the incident online, which revealed the severity of his injuries.

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Sohailuddin’s wife upon hearing news of attack

Speaking on the family’s critical situation, Asma said her sister, Amreen Firdouse (Sohailuddin’s wife), fainted when she heard the news of the attack. 

“Amreen’s blood pressure is dropping and her health is a cause of concern,” she said.

Sohailuddin and Amreen have a son aged 5 and a daughter aged 3.

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Amreen is alone in the US, trying to take care of her children while visiting the hospital, Asma said.

Asma and her brother have sought urgent government intervention to secure emergency visas to fly to the US and be of assistance to the victim’s immediate family.

Man in hospital bed with medical tubes and bandages, resting after stabbing incident.
Syed Sohailuddin in a hospital in Utah.

MBT urges MEA to intervene

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan met Asma Firdouse at her residence in Musheerabad here and posted a video of his conversation with her on X.

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He appealed to the External Affairs Minister to provide emergency visas to the family members so that they can travel to the US at the earliest.

Sohailuddin, a native of Tolichowki here, has been employed in Utah in America for the last two years.

Sohailuddin was allegedly stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah because of his religion, media reports said.

Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published: |   Updated:

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