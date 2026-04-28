Farmers concerned over impact of India–US trade deal: Telangana min

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday, April 27, said farmers are expressing concern that the proposed India–US trade agreement could affect market conditions and crop planning.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the minister said the uncertainty surrounding the trade deal has made it difficult for farmers to take informed decisions on crop selection, investment planning and assessment of market trends.

He noted that farmers are currently facing a lack of clear guidance from the Centre on what crops to cultivate and the extent of acreage to be covered. “States are also in a state of uncertainty due to the absence of clarity,” he said.

The minister added that issues related to fertiliser supply have further compounded the situation. He pointed out that fertilisers allocated for April have not yet been supplied, creating additional challenges for farmers.

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Minister calls for corrective measures

Calling for corrective measures, he urged the Centre to reconsider the trade agreement if it adversely affects farmers and to provide clear assurances on timely fertiliser supply.

In view of recent heavy rains, the minister also directed officials to ensure the availability of tarpaulins for farmers to protect their produce.