Fatima Sana Shaikh on Umrao Jaan screening: ‘Every time Rekhaji appeared..’

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh attended the “Umrao Jaan” screening and even shared a candid picture of herself with veteran star Rekha.

Taking to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome picture. In the image, Rekha, exuding classic grace and poise, was seen holding on to Fatima, as she sat on the veteran actress’ lap as they looked at a coffee table book featuring the yesteryear diva’s portrait. She also shared pictures posing with Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Vijay Varma.

“Watched Umrao Jaan on the big screen..and what a surreal experience it was. Every time Rekhaji appeared, all of us gasped. Her eyes, her stillness, her grace… uff! it’s impossible to look away. I am in love with her she is magic. And It was beautiful to see the industry come together to celebrate her.”

Released in 1981, “Umrao Jaan” is a period musical drama film directed by Muzaffar Ali and starring Rekha. Based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, the film tells the story of a Lucknow tawaif and poet, and her rise to fame. Considered one of the best Indian films of all time, Umrao Jaan won many accolades. At the 29th National Film Awards, it won 4 awards, including Best Actress.

It was on June 2, when it was announced the film ‘Umrao Jaan’ starring Rekha has been restored in 4K resolution, and will be re-released. The immersive big-screen revival begins June 27.

Muzaffar Ali also showcased a limited-edition coffee table book that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of ‘Umrao Jaan’. It features never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector’s item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film’s artistic vision.

Ali had shared, “‘Umrao Jaan’ was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse.”

“I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that’s very much a part of our being”.