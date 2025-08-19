Fauji: Prabhas’ photo leaked online before film release

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the biggest Pan-India star, became a household name after the success of Baahubali. Since then, he has been busy with back-to-back films. Right now, he is working on Raja Saab and Fauji. Once these are done, he will start Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Viral Photo From Fauji

A new picture of Prabhas from the sets of Fauji is going viral on the internet. In the photo, he is sitting inside a vintage train, sharing a moment with an elderly woman. Fans say this look reminds them of his stylish days from his old movies. Wearing a simple t-shirt and light stubble, Prabhas looks calm and charming.

Cast of the Film

Fauji is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for Sita Ramam. The film is set in the pre-independence era and mixes love and war. Along with Prabhas, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jayapradha. Social media star Imanvi Ismail will play the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Huge Budget and Pay

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers with a budget of nearly Rs. 600 crore, making it their costliest project ever, even bigger than Pushpa. The team has built massive sets at Ramoji Film City to bring back the pre-independence feel.

Prabhas will not take a direct salary for this film. Instead, he will get the digital rights as his payment, which are said to be worth around Rs. 150-180 crore.

Fauji is planned to release in April 2026. With its huge budget, strong cast, and Prabhas in a brand-new role, fans believe it will be one of the biggest Indian films ever.