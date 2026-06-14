Few areas of Hyderabad to receive rainfall on June 14

Hyderabad: A few areas in Hyderabad are set to receive rainfall at around 6 pm on Sunday, June 14, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji. Meanwhile. districts in northeast Telangana, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Suryapet, Khammam and Mahabubabad, are set to experience heavy rainfall.

It is also expected to rain in certain areas of Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar and Jangaon as well.

Kondapur receives 120.5 mm rainfall

On Saturday, June 13, parts of southern and western Telangana saw intense rainfall, with Kondapur in Sangareddy recording 120.5 mm, followed by Pudur in Vikarabad at 89.3 mm and Revally in Wanaparthy at 74.5.