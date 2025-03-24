Fine rice distribution to white card holders in Telangana from March 30

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Sunday that the distribution of fine rice (sanna biyyam), to white ration card holders in Telangana will commence on March 30.

The formal launch will be conducted by chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Huzurnagar. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 84 percent of the state’s population, providing six kilograms of fine rice per person each month.

The Congress government is replacing the previously distributed coarse rice (doddu biyyam) due to low consumption rates and misuse, where it was reportedly resold or diverted for non-food uses such as beer production and poultry farming.

Reddy emphasized that this new distribution scheme is a “dignified, reformative step” aimed at protecting public resources and ensuring food security for the underprivileged.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Sonia Gandhi’s vision of a hunger-free India.

In addition to the rice distribution announcement, Reddy participated in an Iftar program in Kodad and Huzurnagar, reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to secularism and minority welfare.

Rs 3591 cr for minority welfare in Budget: Uttam

He extended greetings to the Muslim community during Ramzan, highlighting the government’s efforts towards inclusive governance.

The minister also revealed that the Congress-led government has allocated Rs 3,591 crore for minority welfare in the 2025-26 state budget, marking the highest allocation in Telangana’s history.

This funding will enhance educational opportunities, improve infrastructure in minority areas, support religious institutions, and provide direct economic assistance, he added.

Reddy stated that a significant portion of this budget—Rs 840 crore—is earmarked for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, which aims to create self-employment opportunities for minority youth through skill development and financial assistance.

Uttam targets BRS over Krishna water

On irrigation matters, Reddy criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for allowing Andhra Pradesh to overdraw water from the Krishna River.

He assured that his government would prioritize completing pending irrigation projects in the region and repair all lift irrigation systems under Nagarjuna Sagar.

A high-level review meeting regarding the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project is scheduled for Monday, where he clarified that the temporary pause in SLBC works would not hinder future progress.