Fired outsourced employee attempts suicide outside Telangana min’s office

In Hyderabad, a protest was held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park by outsourced employees demanding equal pay for equal work and establishing a corporation for them.

Hyderabad: A former outsourced employee in the Nalgonda municipality attempted suicide by dousing himself in kerosene outside the camp office of Telangana roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Saturday, July 12.

Karunakar, the former outsourced employee, alleged that he was removed from service at the behest of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s followers.

Those present at the office premises prevented the former employee from setting himself ablaze. On information, the Nalagonda 2 Town police reached the spot and took him into custody.

In Hyderabad, a protest was held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park by outsourced employees demanding equal pay for equal work and establishing a corporation for them.

The employees, who have been working for two decades, claim they have not received their salaries for the last six months. “Several of us have been abruptly asked to leave, without even a notice period. If we die, not a single person would care,” said a protester.

They demanded the state government to reinstate their services.

