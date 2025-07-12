Telangana releases Rs 344 crore interest-free loans to women SHGs

Hyderabad: In a significant push for women’s economic empowerment, the Telangana government on Friday released Rs. 344 crore towards interest-free loans for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

Of the total funds, Rs. 300 crore has been allocated for rural SHGs and Rs. 44 crore for those in urban areas. The Finance Department has sanctioned the amount to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), and the funds will be credited directly to SHG bank accounts in phases between July 12 and 18.

To mark the rollout, ministers, MLAs, and local representatives have been directed to participate in cheque distribution events across all constituencies. Alongside the loan cheques, beneficiaries will also receive assistance under accident and loan insurance schemes.

The move comes as a corrective step after the previous administration left over Rs.3,000 crore in unpaid dues to women SHGs, causing disruption in community-led economic activities. The current government has since made regular payments to revive the SHG credit system and restore confidence.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, who is overseeing the process, said: “Women’s empowerment must go beyond words. Timely financial support is key, and our government stands firmly by that.”

Officials added that this timely credit infusion will enable lakhs of SHG women to resume or expand their livelihood activities, especially those stalled due to delays in past payments. The government has also reiterated its commitment to clearing all pending dues left by the previous regime.