First look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s stunning six-storey home

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting ready to move into their dream house. Their new bungalow, located in Bandra West, Mumbai, is finally complete. The house is named Krishna Raj to honor Ranbir’s late grandmother. It is a six-floor luxury home and is said to be worth Rs 250 crores, making it one of the costliest celebrity homes in India.

Alia Visits the House With Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was seen visiting the new house with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. This visit hints that the couple might move in very soon. A traditional housewarming ceremony, called griha pravesh, will take place before they shift. The construction of the house started even before Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022.

A House Full of Style and History

The mansion has modern design, rooftop gardens, and green balconies. It is painted in grey with black borders. This house has been in the Kapoor family for many years. It was earlier owned by Raj Kapoor, then by Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Now, it is registered in the name of their daughter, Raha.

Busy With Big Movies

Along with moving into their new home, Ranbir and Alia are also busy with films. Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram in Ramayana, which is set to release on Diwali 2025. Alia will be seen in Alpha, an action film from YRF’s Spy Universe. The couple is also working together on Love & War with Vicky Kaushal.