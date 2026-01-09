Five held for selling Chinese Manja in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: Ahead of Sankranthi, a group of five people was arrested for selling Chinese Manja in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 8. The police seized 155 bobbins of Chinese Manja from them.

The accused were identified as Kandesh Pawan Kumar, 43, a businessman and a resident of Sultan Bazar; Rohit Agarwal,35, a businessman also a resident of Sultan Bazar; B Nikhil, 19 a student and resident of Amberpet; Mohammed Moin Mallick, 26, a private employee and a resident of Chelapura and Abdul Kareem a welder and resident of Amberpet.

The accused were nabbed during a search operation by the Central Crime Station. In an appeal to the public, the police said, “Citizens are advised not to use the Chinese Manja as it is endangering to human beings and birds.Manja sellers are instructed not to sell Chinese Manja, as Hyderabad city police are working swiftly and maintaining surveillance against those who sell Chinese Manja.”

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, police arrested 143 people as they have stepped up enforcement against the banned synthetic kite string, popularly known as “Chinese manja,” to curb its sale, storage, and transportation, seizing contraband worth Rs 1.24 crore, Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Thursday, January 8.

Special teams have been constituted to ensure strict implementation of the ban, he told reporters, adding that Hyderabad Police have been taking firm action against the illegal sale of the string.

As part of the ongoing drive, 103 cases have been registered.

