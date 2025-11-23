Food festival tickles taste buds with flavours of Hyderabadi cuisine

New Delhi: From the iconic saffron-infused ‘Hyderabadi biryani’ to the cherished comfort dish ‘khatti dal’ and the creamy ‘haleem’, an ongoing food festival is delighting the taste buds of Delhi-NCR food enthusiasts with a homely fusion of Nizami flavors, enriched with subtle hints of Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal culinary traditions.

“Hyderabadi Rasoi”, the week-long culinary extravaganza currently underway at Hyatt Place Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, is promising visitors a comforting and flavourful journey through the heart of Deccan cuisine — inspired by generations of home recipes, aromatic spices, and heartfelt hospitality.

The feast is curated by Dilnaz Baig, a connoisseur of authentic Hyderabad Nizami cuisine.

“‘Hyderabadi Rasoi’ is a celebration of food that feels familiar, comforting, and deeply rooted in tradition. We’re proud to bring this experience to our guests — one that reflects the warmth of Hyderabadi hospitality and the joy of sharing a meal made with love,” Neha Kapoor, general manager at Hyatt Place Gurgaon Udyog Vihar, said in a statement.

The menu offers an eclectic mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, starting with tempting appetizers like ‘pathar ka gosht (stone-grilled lamb), ‘shikampuri kebab’, ‘paneer 65’ (a vegetarian take on the classic chicken 65), and ‘talawa gosht’ (crispy fried mutton).

For the main course, diners can savour ‘Hyderabadi dum biryani’ in chicken, mutton, or vegetarian variations, alongside a host of dishes including ‘mirchi ka salan’, ‘bagara baingan’, ‘khatti dal’, and ‘kacchi gosht ki biryani’.

‘Double ka meetha’, the quintessential Hyderabadi dessert made with white bread slices, sugar syrup, and ‘rabdi’, featuring in the tempting dessert section, promises diners a perfect, sweet ending to their meal.

The festival will come to a close on November 28.