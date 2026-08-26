Food safety violations found at 10 Bengaluru clubs during raids

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Drugs Control Department, along with Greater Bengaluru Authority officials, conducted inspections at 10 clubs across the city and reportedly found several food safety and hygiene violations, including expired food products, cockroach infestations and poorly maintained drainage systems.

A senior official from the department confirmed the inspections and said teams examined club kitchens, food storage areas, food preparation practices and overall hygiene conditions.

According to officials, notices have been issued to clubs where violations were detected, directing their managements to rectify the deficiencies and comply with prescribed food safety standards.

During the inspections, officials reportedly found expired pulses and other food products in storage. Several packaged and stored items allegedly did not carry mandatory details such as expiry dates, maximum retail prices and other labelling information.

The inspections were conducted to assess whether club kitchens were maintaining required hygiene standards and serving food that meets safety and quality requirements, the official said.

Inspection teams also reportedly found the use of prohibited plastic items and plastic cutting boards in food preparation areas. In some kitchens, blocked or poorly maintained drainage systems were found, potentially increasing the risk of contamination and pest infestation.

Cockroaches were reportedly detected in frozen storage areas. Officials also found instances where vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were stored together without proper segregation.

The department further reported concerns over the quality of fish and other meat products. Some clubs were allegedly supplied with old or spoiled fish, prompting officials to inspect stored seafood and other non-vegetarian products as part of the food safety checks.

Officials said expired food, pest infestation, inadequate drainage and improper storage practices could pose health risks to consumers and directed the concerned establishments to take corrective measures.

The findings have raised concerns about food safety practices at clubs, which are often considered premium establishments by consumers. Officials stressed that reputation and pricing cannot substitute for compliance with statutory food safety and hygiene requirements.

The clubs have reportedly been directed to clear blocked drains, dispose of expired or spoiled food, maintain separate storage facilities for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products and ensure that all food items carry mandatory labelling information.

The department is expected to review compliance after the notices are issued. Officials said further action could be initiated against establishments that fail to rectify the identified violations within the stipulated period.

The inspections are part of efforts by food safety authorities to strengthen monitoring of food handling and hygiene practices in commercial establishments across Bengaluru.