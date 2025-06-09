Foodies can now make their own shawarma at this spot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s culinary landscape has always embraced global influences, but few cuisines have found as deep a connection with locals as Arabian food. Over the past decade, dishes like mandi, kebabs, and falafel have become staples in the city’s food scene. But one item that truly reigns supreme is the shawarma, a flavorful, satisfying street-side snack that’s now a must-have for food lovers.

From small shops in Old City to upscale eateries in Banjara Hills, shawarma has evolved from a niche offering to a citywide obsession. What started as a simple meat-and-bread combo has become a canvas of flavours in the city. And now, a shawarma spot in Hyderabad is bringing a twist to this love for shawarma.

Shawafel’s ‘Make your Own Shawarma’ experience

Renowned for its Gulf-style shawarmas, Shawafel is giving young foodies under 10 a chance to roll up their sleeves. In a limited-time initiative, the restaurant has introduced a “Make Your Own Shawarma” experience, exclusively for children.

Known for its bold flavours and authentic Middle Eastern offerings, Shawafel has built a loyal following with its juicy shawarmas loaded with tahini, toum, crunchy pickles, and signature sauces. Now, the brand is inviting kids to step behind the counter and build their own shawarma wraps from scratch.

The DIY activity lets children choose their own fillings, sauces, and toppings in a safe and supervised setup. While having fun assembling their personalised rolls, kids also get to explore new flavours and learn how ingredients come together to make a dish. It’s a simple, hands-on way to introduce young palates to the richness of Gulf cuisine.

Available only at Shawafel’s Masabtank and Banjara Hills branches, this special activity is a part of their effort to create engaging dining experiences for families during summer vacations.