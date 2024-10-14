Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hospitalized

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

He has a history of angioplasty and is currently undergoing tests to identify blockages in his heart arteries, with angiography likely to follow.

On Saturday while addressing his party’s annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, he said that the RSS should think whether today’s “hybrid BJP” is acceptable to it.

Targeting his former ally ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the BJP should be ashamed of calling itself “Bharatiya.” He also compared it to the Kauravas, accusing it of showing arrogance.

He also promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state after coming to power.