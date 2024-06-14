Former minister, son-in-law booked for alleged land grabbing in Petbasheerabad

The total land measures about one acre and is located in Petbasheerabad.

Published: 14th June 2024
Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police have booked a case against former Minister and BRS leader C. Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy for allegedly grabbing a parcel of land.

A software engineer, S. Srinivas Reddy, complained to the Petbasheerabad police that Malla Reddy had encroached on his land and occupied it after damaging the boundary walls.

The police have booked the case under seven sections of the IPC and are investigating.

