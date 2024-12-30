Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Washington: Former US President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100.

He was the oldest living President of all time and was the third US President to visit India.

Carter died at home in Plains, Georgia.

He had been suffering from an aggressive form of melanoma, a skin cancer, with tumours that had spread to his liver and brain. He had stopped medical treatment and was under hospice care at home.

His death was announced by the Carter Centre in Atlanta.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former President’s son.

“My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honouring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

President Carter, a Democrat, had served one term from 1977 to 1981 and was voted out of office despite such accomplishments as the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, which proved to be insufficient to overcome the disappointment over a slumping economy at home and the Iran crisis abroad.

He went on to carve out an extraordinary post-presidency life and won the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2002 for, the prize citation said, “his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development”.

His wife of 77 years, Rosalyn Carter died in November 2023, at 96.

Carter was the third US President to visit India, after Dwight Eisenhower in 1959 and Richard Nixon in 1969.

He was accompanied on this visit in 1978 by the first lady.

Carter had met then President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Prime Minister Morarji Desai and addressed the Parliament. A village he had visited then in Gurugram (then Gurgaon) was named Carterpuri and retains that name.

“The atmosphere throughout the visit was friendly, and the President’s reception by the Indian public was enthusiastic,” the US Embassy in New Delhi had reported to the State Department in a telegram published by the US Office of the Historian.

“It is clear that the President established an excellent personal rapport with the Prime Minister. The editorial comment, in the wake of the visit, while generally reflecting the atmosphere described above, also expressed some reservations. For the most part, these focused on the differences in the nuclear field.”

Carter’s mother, Lilian Carter, had however visited India much before he did. She went to India as a member of the Peace Corps at the age of 68 and returned in 1977 to represent the US at the funeral of President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

“My mother, who loves this nation and its people very deeply, has told me of the warmth and friendship of the Indian people,” President Carter had said in his remarks to Indian lawmakers.

“She experienced it in her years of service here and, again, a few months ago in a time of sorrow when she represented me as President and the people of the US at the funeral of your former President.”