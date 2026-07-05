Four killed in bus-car collision in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, four members of a family were killed in a bus-car collision in Telangana’s Nalgonda on Sunday, July 5.

The victims include two women and a boy. The accident occurred in Peddakaparthy Chityal mandal when the private bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car. Following the accident, the driver suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Videos shared on social media showed police officials searching a mangled car after the accident and a JCB being used to remove the car from the road.

In a tragic accident, four members of a family were killed in a bus-car collision in Telangana's Nalgonda on Saturday, July 4.



The victims include two women and a boy. The accident occurred in, Peddakaparthy Chityal mandal when the private bus driver lost control of the vehicle… pic.twitter.com/2Ro88V1t5A — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 5, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chiyala police said, ” The accident occurred at 5 am and a case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”