Four people held for running prostitution racket in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four people, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in spas and a house in the city, police said on Tuesday, April 21.

In the same operation carried out by the Women Protection Wing of the Bengaluru Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB), six women who were allegedly forced into prostitution by the accused were also rescued, they said.

According to police, Based on credible information received from informants on various dates, officers and staff of the CCB‘s Women Protection Wing learned that prostitution activities were being conducted by keeping women in spas located Marathahalli area, near Sunkadakatte as well as in a house in Manjunatha Nagar in the city.

Following this, raids were conducted at the identified locations on different dates during which, six women who were allegedly forced/induced into prostitution by the accused were rescued, the Bengaluru Police said in a statement.

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Subsequently, the four persons, including three women who had forced/induced the victims into prostitution, were taken into custody, it said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to contact men seeking prostitution services over the phone and invite them to spas and a house here, where the illegal activities were carried out for monetary gain, police said.

Cases have been registered against the accused at HAL, Byadarahalli, and Bagalagunte Police Stations in this regard, they said.

All the four accused were produced before the Court on different dates, following which they have been remanded to judicial custody, they added.