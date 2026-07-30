Fresh complaint against suspended KPSC chief over 120 acres

Bengaluru: Suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar is facing fresh allegations after a complaint was submitted to the Governor, accusing his family of acquiring agricultural and commercial properties disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The complaint, filed by social activist Marilingagouda Malipatil, alleges that Sahukar’s family purchased around 120 acres of agricultural and commercial land in Raichur and Yadgir districts during 2023-24. The complainant has sought a detailed investigation into the transactions and requested appropriate action against the suspended KPSC chief.

According to the complaint, several parcels of land were allegedly registered in the names of Sahukar’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, and other family members. Copies of registered sale deeds relating to the land purchases have reportedly been enclosed with the representation submitted to the Governor.

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Malipatil has contended that the scale of the property acquisitions appears disproportionate to Sahukar’s known income. He has also questioned the source of income of Vijayalakshmi, stating that the financial capacity behind the purchases should be independently verified by the authorities.

The complaint further states that, as a person who held a key constitutional position responsible for safeguarding transparency and fairness in public recruitment, Sahukar’s financial dealings should be subjected to public scrutiny. It urges the Governor to direct the competent authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged disproportionate assets and take action if any irregularities are found.

The latest complaint comes as Shivashankarappa Sahukar is already under scrutiny in connection with alleged irregularities linked to the KPSC. The fresh allegations are expected to intensify demands for a comprehensive investigation into his financial affairs and those of his family.

No official response from Shivashankarappa Sahukar or his family was immediately available regarding the latest allegations. Authorities are yet to announce whether a formal inquiry will be initiated based on the complaint submitted to the Governor.