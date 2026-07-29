Karnataka High Court upholds quashing of NICE land acquisition

Bengaluru: In a significant relief to farmers who lost their land for the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) road project, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, July 29, upheld a single judge’s order quashing the land acquisition notification issued by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

A Division Bench headed by Justice DK Singh dismissed the appeal filed by NICE challenging the earlier order that had set aside the acquisition proceedings.

The Bench observed that serious allegations had been made regarding encroachment of lakes and private lands during the execution of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project. It said the issues raised warranted a comprehensive and high-level investigation.

The High Court also took note of allegations that while the company had collected substantial toll revenue from road users, several farmers whose lands were acquired had not received adequate compensation. The court observed that these concerns required closer scrutiny.

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Expressing concern over the government’s handling of the matter, the Bench remarked that adequate action had not been taken on the alleged irregularities involving the project. It further observed that the entire process deserved an independent investigation and a forensic audit to examine the allegations in detail.

With these observations, the Division Bench dismissed NICE’s appeal against the single judge’s ruling, effectively affirming the decision to quash the land acquisition notification.

The verdict is being seen as a major legal victory for farmers affected by the NICE road project, many of whom have been engaged in a prolonged battle over land acquisition, compensation and alleged procedural irregularities. The judgment is expected to have significant implications for the long-pending dispute surrounding the infrastructure project.