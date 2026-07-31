Six fake number plate cases recorded in Hyderabad in one week

Hyderabad: As many as six cases of vehicles with fake number plates were recorded in the Hyderabad police commissionerate in the last one week.

According to the Hyderabad traffic police, the fake number plates are being used to conceal the identity of the vehicles, which could help offenders evade challans and violate regulations. These cases were booked at the Sultanbazar, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura, Peddapalli police stations, Kattangur (Nalgonda) and Medipally police stations.

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In an appeal, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “Only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are legally permitted. Any custom alterations, missing digits, or temporary stickers are strictly illegal.”

The traffic police reiterated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent vehicle registration practices.

“Citizens are strictly cautioned that using fake or manipulated registration plates will result in severe legal consequences, including criminal prosecution and the immediate seizure of the vehicle,” read the press release from the traffic police.