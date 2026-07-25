Hyderabad police intensify drive against fake number plates

Six criminal cases have been registered and several vehicles seized in a week as Hyderabad Traffic Police steps up action against fake registration plates.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Hyderabad traffic police check vehicles for fake number plates
Hyderabad traffic police check vehicles for fake number plates

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on vehicles using fake number plates following a surge in complaints from citizens.

Over the past week, six criminal cases have been registered and several vehicles seized. The cases were booked in the limits of Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, Begum Bazar, Abids and Kacheguda police stations.

Traffic JCP issues warning

Amid a rise in such violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis said only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are legally permitted. He stressed that custom-designed number plates, altered or missing digits, and temporary stickers in place of registration plates are strictly prohibited.

Subhan Bakery

“The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent vehicle registration practices. Citizens are strictly cautioned that using fake or manipulated registration plates will invite severe legal consequences, including criminal prosecution and immediate seizure of the vehicle,” Davis said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button