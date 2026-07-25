Hyderabad police intensify drive against fake number plates

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on vehicles using fake number plates following a surge in complaints from citizens.

Over the past week, six criminal cases have been registered and several vehicles seized. The cases were booked in the limits of Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, Begum Bazar, Abids and Kacheguda police stations.

Traffic JCP issues warning

Amid a rise in such violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis said only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are legally permitted. He stressed that custom-designed number plates, altered or missing digits, and temporary stickers in place of registration plates are strictly prohibited.

“The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent vehicle registration practices. Citizens are strictly cautioned that using fake or manipulated registration plates will invite severe legal consequences, including criminal prosecution and immediate seizure of the vehicle,” Davis said.