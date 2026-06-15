Function halls in Hyderabad to follow noise pollution rules

Hyderabad: Police have warned function hall owners in Hyderabad to strictly adhere to noise pollution norms and refrain from causing public nuisance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Golconda Zone) B Krishna Goud chaired an awareness meeting on Monday. He said that the department has received several complaints of loud music, DJ systems and the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible hours, causing inconvenience to residents living near function halls.

The officer said that due to back-to-back events and marriages, surrounding areas suffer from traffic congestion.

He directed owners and managers to designate specific parking places and take all necessary precautions to maintain peace, public order and safety during events. He warned that any violation would lead to legal consequences and that criminal action would be initiated.