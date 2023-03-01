Furnish reasons for vacancies in SC, ST commission: Telangana HC to state

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued notices to the state government asking it to file its response while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the vacancies in the state SC and ST commission.

The bench led by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice N Tukaramji issued notices to the chief secretary and the principal secretary, the Scheduled Castes development department, and the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The bench asked them to furnish the reasons in this regard.

The appointment of chairperson and members to the Telangana Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission has been pending and the commission has been defunct since February 2021.

S Ganesh Rao and J Shankar of Secunderabad filed the PIL on the non-appointment of officials to Telangana State SC and ST commission.

The PIL highlighted that many issues were pending before the commission and without personnel, the grievances of the people cannot be heard.

The hearing has been adjourned to April 13.