Future of policing will revolve around cybercrime: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP C V Anand on Thursday, July 16, emphasised that the future of policing will increasingly revolve around cybercrime and asked every officer to acquire strong technological skills and enhance their expertise in cyber investigations.

The DGP conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and its initiatives aimed at strengthening cybercrime prevention, enhancing technological capabilities, and ensuring faster assistance to cybercrime victims, an official release said.

Addressing the officers after the review, he stressed that cybercrime is evolving rapidly and directed officers to adopt innovative approaches, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Telangana should become a national model in cyber policing: Anand

Referring to national performance indicators released by the Central government, he observed that Telangana has the potential to become the country’s leading state in cyber policing by continuously upgrading technology and strengthening institutional capabilities.

Expressing concern over the sharp rise in investment frauds, online trading scams, and digital financial frauds, the DGP warned that if failed to control such crimes now could lead to far more serious consequences in the future.

He observed that cyber frauds are pushing many families into severe financial distress, with victims losing their lifetime savings.

The DGP reiterated that Telangana should strive to become a national model in cyber policing through technology-driven investigations, rapid response systems, enhanced public awareness, and coordinated enforcement efforts.

The DGP also advised citizens to report cyber frauds immediately.

Anand inspected various specialised wings/units of the Cyber Security Bureau, including the Cyber Lab, Security Operations Centre (SOC), Central Monitoring Unit, Social Media Unit, Child Protection Unit, and Digital Forensic Unit.

He reviewed their operational capabilities, technological infrastructure, investigation methodologies, and ongoing initiatives to combat emerging cyber threats.

On the occasion, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel, along with senior officers, made a detailed presentation highlighting the latest cybercrime trends, investigative techniques, adoption of advanced technologies, victim assistance mechanisms, and the Bureau’s future roadmap.

Anand inspects AI Cyber Call Centre

As part of the review, the DGP personally observed with the Bureau’s AI-powered Cyber Call Centre. During the demonstration, when a caller informed the AI system that she had lost money in a cyber fraud, the system immediately responded empathetically, collected essential details such as the victim’s name, location, nearby police station, and incident particulars, and simultaneously alerted the concerned police station for immediate action.

Impressed by the system’s capabilities, the DGP appreciated the use of Artificial Intelligence in providing quick assistance to victims and directed officials to further strengthen and expand such AI-driven citizen services.

Telangana recorded 20 pc reduction in monetary losses in 2025

Officials informed the DGP that Telangana has achieved encouraging results in cybercrime control during 2025.

Although cyber frauds accounted for Rs 1,524 crore in financial losses during the year, the state recorded a 20 per cent reduction in monetary losses compared to 2024.

The DGP further stated that with the ongoing reorganisation of specialised police units, including Greyhounds, OCTOPUS, the proposed Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau, and new specialised units dealing with drug-related offences and food adulteration, would enable optimal utilisation of manpower.

He instructed that additional resources should be deployed to further strengthen the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau wherever necessary, the release said.

Meanwhile, the DGP, who chaired a high-level review meeting on ‘Safe City Project’ implementation, directed officials to maximise the use of advanced technologies such as high-definition CCTV surveillance systems, Integrated Command and Control Centres, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), Emergency Response Systems, AI, and smart monitoring solutions for effective crime prevention, traffic management, and rapid emergency response.

Anand stressed that technology-driven policing should continue to play a pivotal role in making Hyderabad one of the safest metropolitan cities in the country, the release added.