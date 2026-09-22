Ganesh immersion: Cyberabad liquor stores closed on Sept 25-26

Hyderabad: All liquor outlets in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate will be closed in view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols from Friday, September 25, to Saturday, September 26.

This would be enforced from 6 am to 6 am the next day.

According to a notification issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh, “in the interest of public peace and tranquillity”, all the toddy and wine shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding those in star hotels and registered clubs, will remain closed.

The nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on September 14.

Lakhs of Ganesha idols were installed at homes, apartment complexes, and road corners for worship in Hyderabad and all other towns and villages in the state.

Hyderabad residents woke up to a pleasant morning following overnight drizzle in the city and visited markets to purchase idols and other puja material.