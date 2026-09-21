Ganesh immersion: Cyberabad police puts traffic curbs in place

Hyderabad: In view of the immersion of Ganesh idols till September 26, the Cyberabad police has introduced traffic restrictions to ensure free flow of traffic in and around the immersion locations.

The IDL Tank Road will be closed to all vehicles except Ganesh procession vehicles from the IDL Entrance to Rainbow Vista. The traffic coming from Kukatpally Y Junction towards Madhapur via IDL Tank Road will be diverted at the IDL Tank Entrance towards JNTU to Forum Mall, to Hitech City, and then to Madhapur.

Likewise, the traffic coming from Hitech City, Madhapur or Hafeezpet towards Kukatpally Y Junction will be diverted via the Lucky Restaurant signal, 4th phase KPHB, Road No. 1, Remedy Hospital U-turn, and then to Kukatpally Y Junction.



The Road Srinivasa Steel to Three Monkey Junction will be closed to general traffic. So, traffic coming from Gandimaisamma and Pragathi Nagar towards JNTU will be diverted at Pragathi Nagar via Nizampet Village, 191 Sy No. Colony Road, and Nizampet Road to JNTU.

Traffic coming from JNTU towards Pragathi Nagar Colony will be diverted at Sreenivasa Steel (Tulasinagar) via Konaseema Hotel Road, Kolan Raghav Reddy Gardens, Nizampet (Tulasinagar), via Konaseema Hotel Road, Kolan Raghava Reddy Village, and then to Pragathi Nagar.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Gandimaisamma Crossing Road towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction. They should take a left turn towards Dulapally Village Junction, proceed via JETL, and continue to Balanagar.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Suraram Junction. They should take a left turn towards Suraram Village, continue via Bowrampet Junction (Snake Park), and proceed to Gandimaisamma Junction.

Finally, the traffic coming from Darga (Old Mumbai Highway) will be diverted via Road No. 32 (HT Lane), the backside of Malkam Cheruvu Road, to KIMS Hospital Lane, back to Old Mumbai Highway, to facilitate the movement of Ganesh idol immersion processions.

This restriction will be in place from 12 am on September 25 to 8 am on September 26.

Meanwhile, all private travel buses travelling from Miyapur towards Hyderabad City via Kukatpally Y Junction will be restricted. Similarly, buses travelling from Miyapur via Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and the buses travelling from the BHEL junction towards Gachibowli via the HCU Road will also be restricted during the above period.