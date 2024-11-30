Gaza faces ‘most intense’ civilian bombardment since WWII: UNRWA

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that Gaza endured the most intense civilian bombardment in the past year since World War II.

It added that the plight of Palestinian refugees remains the ‘longest unresolved refugee crisis’ in the world, noting that UNRWA was established to provide assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees until a just and lasting solution is found, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN agency issued the statement to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on November 29.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,363, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Friday.