Gaza offensive expanded with airstrikes, ground troop deployment: Israeli military

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said that it had stepped up its operations in the Gaza Strip, launching a wave of airstrikes and deploying additional ground forces in an effort to establish operational control in parts of the enclave.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday, said the intensified assault marked the start of a new operation codenamed ‘Gideon’s Chariots,’ which aims to expand the scope of fighting and advance key war objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

“IDF troops will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians and achieve the objectives of the war,” the military said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days as part of efforts to defeat Hamas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health officials in Gaza said at least 109 people were killed and 216 wounded in the northern part of the territory on Friday amid the latest Israeli bombardment.

The intensification followed Israel’s resumption of military operations in Gaza on March 18, after a brief lull in fighting. Since then, at least 2,985 Palestinians have been killed and 8,173 injured, bringing the total number of deaths since the conflict erupted in October 2023 to 53,119, with 120,214 wounded, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Israel disregarding ongoing ceasefire mediation efforts: Hamas

Hamas accused Israel on Thursday of disregarding ongoing ceasefire mediation efforts, saying the Israeli government is pursuing “an endless war.”

“Israel is responding to mediation efforts with military pressure on civilians, mass bombing, and more suffering for the Palestinian people in a desperate attempt to impose its terms under fire,” the group said in a statement.

The Hamas-Israel war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a land, sea, and air assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip. The October 7 attack resulted in more than 1,200 deaths, primarily Israeli citizens, making it the deadliest day for Israel since its independence. More than 240 Israeli citizens were taken hostage during the attack.

The next day, Israel declared itself in a state of war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.