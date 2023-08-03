Gehlot questions Haryana CM’s offer to help arrest Monu Manesar

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his Haryana counterpart was trying to divert attention from communal clashes taking place there by offering to give Rajasthan Police a free hand in acting against Monu Manesar a Bajrang Dal activist and cow vigilante.

His remarks came a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Rajasthan Police was free to take action against Monu Manesar, the prime accused in the killing of two Muslims in February this year on suspicion of being cow smugglers.

Gehlot alleged that earlier when Rajasthan Police went to Haryana to arrest the accused in the double murder case, it received no cooperation from police there.

He said that Khattar failed to stop the violence in Haryana and now giving statements just to divert the attention of the people.

“The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that help will be given to the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate, rather registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police,” Gehlot tweeted.

The charred bodies of the two cousins Junaid (35) and Nasir (27) were found in a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani on February 16.

Their families said they were kidnapped, beaten, and killed by members of the Bajrang Dal a claim rejected by the outfit.

Gehlot also expressed his concerns over violence in Haryana, apprehending it may spread to his state.

“After Manipur, violence happening in Haryana is worrying for the whole country. I appeal to all parties to maintain calm. The police-administration should take strict action and stop the violence and restore peace,” he tweeted last night.

Gehlot said that being a neighbouring state, it is natural for Rajasthan to be worried.

“The police and administration of Rajasthan are on alert in our border districts and there is complete peace here,” he said.

Khattar had on Wednesday said Rajasthan Police were free to act against Monu Manesar.

“We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided…” Khattar had said.

Monu Manesar hit the headlines against after communal clashes broke in Haryana’s Nuh district during a VHP rally. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes so far and several shops and cars set ablaze.