‘Get me divorced’: Hyderabad man threatens suicide by jumping into lake

Hyderabad: A man threatened to jump into a lake and die by suicide if he didn’t get a divorce from his wife on Friday, April 19, leading to commotion in Kompally.

According to media reports, a man named Nagesh tried to get into the Jayabheri Park Lake in the area but was stopped by people in the vicinity. After long discussions with locals, he agreed to climb up away from the lake.

Nagesh alleged that his wife was beating him up and he would die by suicide if the divorce doesn’t take place. Speaking to media, he showed wounds on his body that his wife allegedly inflicted upon him.

The video of the incident went viral online.