GHMC bans exit polls for Jubilee Hills by-elections from Nov 6

The ban will be imposed from 7:00 AM on November 6 and will remain in effect till 6:30 pm on November 11.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th October 2025 10:20 am IST

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, October 15 announced a ban on exit polls by media ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-elections.

The ban will be imposed from 7:00 am on November 6 and will remain in effect till 6:30 pm on November 11. It applies to all media channels including television, radio, newspapers, social media, and digital platforms.

The Telangana Information and Public Relations Department, said, “Violation will result in imprisonment or a fine under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.” It added that district Election Officer and GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has urged all sections to strictly adhere to election regulations.

