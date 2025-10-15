Jubilee Hills bypoll: BRS to move HC against ‘voter fraud’

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to approach the Telangana High Court on Wednesday over allegations of voter fraud and irregularities in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, ahead of the bypoll.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that despite submitting a formal complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer over 24 hours ago, there had been no response, compelling the party to seek judicial intervention.

KTR accuses Congress govt of voter fraud

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 14, KTR accused the ruling Congress government of “subverting democracy by manipulating voter lists” ahead of the upcoming by-election.

He claimed that Congress had engaged in “vote theft and election fraud” and that no matter what political conspiracies or manipulations the Congress resorted to, the BRS would still win the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

During his PowerPoint presentation, KTR presented data that questioned the registration of over 23,000 new voters, calling for a thorough inquiry and immediate removal of bogus entries.

He urged the Election Commission to take disciplinary action against the officials responsible for the alleged irregularities, asserting that the “credibility of the State Election Commission itself had come under question” and demanding that the Central Election Commission intervene.

KTR alleged that the Congress candidate had effectively taken over the responsibilities of the Election Commission, illegally distributing voter ID cards—even to minors.

KTR questions presence of photos of Revanth, Mahesh Goud

He questioned why the event featured the photographs of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, asking whether they were connected to this distribution activity.

The BRS leader stated that party workers had uncovered multiple instances of fake and duplicate voters through their ground-level investigation.

He claimed that 43 voters were registered at a single apartment complex, though the residents denied any knowledge of them. In another case, he said 23 votes were registered at one house listed under booth number 125, which even the homeowner found inexplicable.

He further alleged that a Congress leader’s residence contained 32 fake votes.

According to KTR, a resident of Sircilla, Srinivas Reddy, discovered he had been listed as a voter in Jubilee Hills despite having no links to the constituency. He also cited an address that carried 42 registered voters though, in reality, the house did not exist.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Alleging Congress of Vote Chori in Telangana, BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) says, "Praveen Kumar Yadav, younger brother of the Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Yadav. He has three votes: two in Jubilee Hills and one in Rajendranagar… pic.twitter.com/IVvA02SFkZ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

KTR further alleged that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s brother, Venkat Praveen Yadav, had been registered under three separate voter entries.

“When our party cadre could identify these malpractices within two days, why hasn’t the Election Commission acted yet?” KTR asked. He demanded that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi respond to the allegations, accusing him of preaching constitutional morality in Bihar while turning a blind eye to electoral fraud in Congress-ruled Telangana.