GHMC Commissioner puts Group-I trainees on early morning sanitation watch

Hyderabad: Group-I trainee municipal commissioners in Hyderabad have been given a clear brief for the next six days – be at their zones by 5.30 am and keep a close eye on how sanitation work is actually running on the ground.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan issued these directions at a meeting held on Monday, March 9, where he reviewed the work of 18 trainees currently posted for field-level monitoring under the Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika programme.

The trainees have been asked to track which sanitation workers and supervisors are showing up for duty and to note the details of vehicles deployed for cleaning operations, such as SAT units, Ramky vehicles and others. At the end of each day, they must submit a one-page report on what they found.

The Commissioner also scheduled an evening review over Webex for each of the six days, keeping tabs on what the trainees are reporting from the field. He told them the exercise was as much about learning the ropes of civic administration as it was about getting the work done.