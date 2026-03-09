Hyderabad sanitation workers receive safety boots on International Women’s Day

Officials who took part in the event pointed out how the health of women workers is often overlooked.

Hyderabad: Over 100 Hyderabad Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) received safety boots and training on safe waste handling on Monday, March 9.

The programme was organised as part of International Women’s Day celebrations by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) in collaboration with Anubhuti Welfare Foundation and Silicon Labs.

Women sanitation workers were provided with durable safety boots, on how to dispose of garbage safely and an awareness session on occupational hazards.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner of Narsingi Circle T Krishna Mohan Reddy urged CMC to introduce initiatives that would strengthen sanitation systems and support sanitation workers. “Collaborative programmes like this are essential to strengthening sanitation infrastructure and uplifting the welfare of our women Safai Mitras, who work diligently for the community,” he said.

Anubhuti Welfare Foundation official, Ila Joseph, pointed out how the health of women sanitation workers is often overlooked. “Through this initiative, we aim to empower them with essential protective equipment and practical knowledge on safe waste management practices, while acknowledging their invaluable contribution to keeping our cities clean,” she said.

