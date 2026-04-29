GHMC launches drive against child labour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), under its Praja Palana, Pragati Pranalika initiative, has launched a citywide enforcement drive in coordination with the state police to identify and eliminate child labour in hotels, industries and other establishments.

The drive is being carried out in line with the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, which prohibits the employment of children below 14 years and restricts adolescents from engaging in hazardous work.

Enforcement and action measures

As part of the initiative, joint inspection teams comprising GHMC officials and police personnel are conducting surprise checks across the city. The focus is on identifying cases of child labour, rescuing affected children, and verifying their backgrounds.

Officials said rescued children will be provided rehabilitation support, including counselling and assistance to reintegrate into formal education systems.

Legal provisions and penalties

Under the law, employment of children below 14 years is completely banned, while adolescents aged between 14 and 18 years are prohibited from working in hazardous occupations.

Violations attract stringent penalties, including imprisonment and fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000.

The initiative is also backed by constitutional safeguards such as Article 21A of the Constitution of India, which guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years, and Article 24 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits employment of children below 14 years in hazardous conditions.

Call for public participation

Authorities have urged citizens to report instances of child labour through the PENCIL Portal for prompt action.

GHMC stated that the drive aims to ensure every child’s right to education, safety and dignity, as part of its broader goal of making Hyderabad free from child labour.