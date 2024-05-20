Gold rates in Hyderabad hit all-time high, cross 75K mark

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad today once again made a new all-time high record by crossing the 75 thousand mark.
In the city, the rates of 22-carat and 24-carat of 10 grams of gold have reached Rs 68900 and Rs 75160.
Gold rates in Hyderabad jumped by over 5 pc in May so far
In the current month so far, the prices of the yellow metal have surged by 5.1 percent.
On May 1, the rates for 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat metal were Rs 65,550 and Rs 71,510, respectively.
Today, the gold rates in the city jumped by Rs 500 and Rs 540 for 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold, respectively.
Following are the current gold rates in various Indian cities
|Indian cities
|22-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs)
|24-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs)
|New Delhi
|69050
|75310
|Kolkata
|68900
|75160
|Mumbai
|68900
|75160
|Hyderabad
|68900
|75160
|Chennai
|69000
|75280
Reasons for surge in rates
The surge in gold rates in Hyderabad and globally can be attributed to a buzz for the US Federal rate cut. The possibility of low interest rates makes financial instruments less attractive for investors compared to gold, which is considered a safe investment.
Moreover, geopolitical tensions especially in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war are also contributing to the rise in gold rates.
Among domestic factors, marriage season in India is a major one. Amid the marriage season in India, the demand for gold in Hyderabad and other domestic markets remains firm, thereby resulting in a surge in rates.