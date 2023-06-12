Google making ‘paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android

In April this year, Google had announced a new feature that allows users to add emoji reactions to comments within Docs.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th June 2023 6:30 pm IST
Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs

San Francisco: Google has announced that it is making ‘paginated mode’ default on Docs for Android.

“Documents will now be in paginated mode upon first open unless the document is set to pageless,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

“This will set up your Google Doc with pages and page breaks in the app, enabling a more cohesive visual design between web and mobile.”

MS Education Academy

Moreover, the company announced that when using the Drive application on a foldable device, users will notice that controls within the item preview viewer will automatically respond to what position the foldable device is in — opened, closed, or only partially opened — and adjust accordingly.

Also Read
Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit’s new API pricing

In April this year, Google had announced a new feature that allows users to add emoji reactions to comments within Docs.

This feature allows users to leave emojis on Google Docs comments by tapping a new button in the bottom-right corner of the window.

Meanwhile, the company had started public testing of generative artificial intelligence (AI) features in Gmail and Docs.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th June 2023 6:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button