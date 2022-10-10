Government will provide better facilities in madrasas: UP minister

Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday said better facilities will be provided in madrasas after his government receives the report of the survey conducted by it.

The state government has undertaken the survey of madrassa with the aim to bring theological schools into the mainstream. However, proprietors of the Islamic seminaries feared repression, a possibility rejected by the government.

“The focus of the survey is the betterment of the youth. We will provide better facilities in madrasas after their survey report is received,” Ansari told reporters here.

Asked about the approaching local bodies polls, the BJP leader said those from the minorities will be given the party ticket.