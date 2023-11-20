Governor’s nod to prosecute former AIADMK ministers, says TN govt

With the sanction from Governor R N Ravi, the CBI would chargesheet Vijayabaskar (then Health Minister) and Ramana (then Commercial Taxes Minister).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th November 2023 7:26 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Pudukkottai: The Tamil Nadu Governor has accorded sanction to prosecute former AIADMK Ministers: Dr C Vijayabaskar and B V Ramana in the gutka scam being investigated by the CBI, state Law Minister S Regupathy said here on Monday.

With the sanction from Governor R N Ravi, the CBI would chargesheet Vijayabaskar (then Health Minister) and Ramana (then Commercial Taxes Minister), Regupathy told reporters.

The gutka scam had rocked the state and the DMK, then as the opposition party, assured to ensure a fair investigation in the case after it came to power.

