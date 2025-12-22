Govt to release new series of retail inflation, GDP data from Feb next year, IIP from May

New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday said that it will release a new series of macroeconomic data with a changed base year for retail inflation as well as national accounts in February and for industrial production in May next year.

The ministry has convened a pre-release consultative workshop on the base revision of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) on Tuesday, said an official statement.

A new series of CPI (consumer price index-based inflation) with base year (2024=100) data is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2026.

The data on National Accounts with financial year 2022-23 as base year is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026, while the new series of IIP data with base year 2022-23 will be released on May 28.

Tuesday’s pre-release consultative workshop follows the first workshop, which was conducted on November 26 in Mumbai.

The primary objective of the workshop is to share the proposed methodological and structural changes in the ongoing base revision of GDP, CPI, and IIP for seeking feedback and comments of the participants.

The workshop brings together a wide spectrum of participants, including eminent economists, experts from financial institutions and the banking sector, subject matter specialists, users of core statistics, and senior officials from central and state governments.

The participation of this diverse group is expected to enrich the discussions and familiarise users with the changes in the revised series.

The workshop will be attended by Suman K Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, as the chief guest, along with V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), and N K Santoshi, Director General (Central Statistics), MoSPI.